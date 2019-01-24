Germany and Denmark, the two hosts of the Men's handball World Cup, did not disappoint on Wednesday and will be in the fight for the medals at the World Championship, held in both countries, after reaching the semifinals where they next play against Norway and France, respectively.
With everything decided in Cologne, where Germany and France had already secured their place in the semifinalists, all the attention was focused on Herning in Denmark, where Denmark, Sweden and Norway fought for the other two places in the penultimate round.