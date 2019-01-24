Alex Dujshebaev of Spain (R) in action against Matthias Musche of Germany (L) during the main round group one match between Germany and Spain at the IHF Men's Handball World Championship in Cologne, Germany, 23 January 2019. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Goalkeeper Andreas Wolff of Germany (R) and his teammate Kai Haefner (L) celebrate after winning the main round group one match between Germany and Spain at the IHF Men's Handball World Championship in Cologne, Germany, 23 January 2019. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Germany and Denmark, the two hosts of the Men's handball World Cup, did not disappoint on Wednesday and will be in the fight for the medals at the World Championship, held in both countries, after reaching the semifinals where they next play against Norway and France, respectively.

With everything decided in Cologne, where Germany and France had already secured their place in the semifinalists, all the attention was focused on Herning in Denmark, where Denmark, Sweden and Norway fought for the other two places in the penultimate round.