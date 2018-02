German and Australian teams are seen as they are introduced prior to David Cup play at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Friday, Feb 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Nick Kyrgios of Australia returns during his singles match against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia, Feb 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Alex de Minaur of Australia during the World Group first round match of the Davis Cup between Australia and Germany at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia, Feb 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

Australia on Friday rallied from 1-0 deficit to draw level 1-1 against Germany at the end of the first day of their Davis Cup first round tie.

In the first rubber of the tie held at Pat Rafter Arena in the Australian city of Brisbane, Alexander Zverev gave Germany the lead prevailing over Alex de Minaur, but the Europeans' joy was short lived as Nick Kyrgios drew level defeating Jan-Lennard Struff.