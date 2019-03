Netherland's Memphis Depay scores the 2-2 during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers group C soccer match between The Netherlands and Germany at Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 24 March 2019. EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL

Germany's Nico Schulz (rear-C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 3-2 lead during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers group C soccer match between The Netherlands and Germany at Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 24 March 2019. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Germany's Nico Schulz celebrates after scoring the 3-2 lead during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers group C soccer match between The Netherlands and Germany at Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 24 March 2019. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

A last-minute goal from Germany’s Nico Schulz sealed a 3-2 win against the Netherlands in their Euro 2020 qualification match in Amsterdam on Sunday night.

It was a thrilling encounter between two European footballing giants that are both in the midst of rebuilding their teams ahead of the European Championships next summer.