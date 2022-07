Denmark celebrate their victory over Finland in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group B match in Milton Keynes, England, on 12 July 2022. EFE/EPA/TIM KEETON

Denmark's Karen Holmgaard (R) in action against Finland goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela (L) during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group B match in Milton Keynes, England, on 12 July 2022. EFE/EPA/TIM KEETON

Germany's Klara Bühl (R) scores against Spain during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group B match in London on 12 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Neil Hall

Germany's Alexandra Popp (R) celebrates after scoring against Spain during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group B match in London on 12 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Neil Hall

Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms (L) in action against Spain's Lucia Garcia during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group B match in London on 12 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Neil Hall

Germany supporters cheer on their team against Spain during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group B match in London on 12 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Neil Hall

Germany topped Spain 2-0 Tuesday to remain unbeaten against La Roja and clinch first place in Group B of Women's Euro 2022 England.

The Germans improved to 6 points, 3 better than both Spain and Denmark, with one match left in the group stage, and would prevail over La Roja if the two sides end up level on points by virtue of head-to-head.