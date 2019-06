Norwegian players argue with German referee Bibiana Steinhaus (C) during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 group A soccer match between France and Norway in Nice, France, Jun. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Eugenie Le Sommer (L) of France celebrates after scoring the 2-1 lead from the penalty spot during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 group A soccer match between France and Norway in Nice, France, Jun. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Sara Doorsoun (2-L) and Kathrin Hendrich (R) of Germany in action against Alexia Putellas (C) of Spain during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 preliminary round soccer match between Germany and Spain in Valenciennes, France, Jun. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Players of Germany celebrate their 1-0 lead during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 group B soccer match between Germany and Spain in Valenciennes, France, Jun. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Sara Daebritz (L) of Germany in action against Jennifer Hermoso (R) of Spain during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 group B soccer match between Germany and Spain in Valenciennes, France, Jun. 12 2019. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Germany beat Spain 1-0 Wednesday in the group stage of the FIFA Women’s Soccer World Cup in France, while the hosts overcame Norway 2-1 despite an own goal and Nigeria topped South Korea 2-0.

Germany, after having beaten China 1-0 in their first match of Group B, achieved the same result against a motivated Spanish team in Valenciennes. Spain had 59 percent of possession and won the corner count 7-2, but Germany prevailed with 8-2 shots on target.