First placed gold medalist Natalie Geisenberger of Germany jubilates at the venue presentation ceremony in the Women's Luge Singles competition at the Olympic Sliding Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Natalie Geisenberger of Germany (R) who came first and Dajana Eitberger of Germany who came second jubilate after the Women's Luge Singles finals competition at the Olympic Sliding Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Germany's Natalie Geisenberger and Dajana Eitberger took the gold and silver medals respectively in the Women's Singles Luge event on Tuesday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Geisenberger won with a time of 3:05.232, 0.3 seconds ahead of Eitberger, who rose from seventh after the 3rd heat to place second behind Geisenberger, who had set a track record earlier on Tuesday.