Germany's head coach Joachim Löw reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Kazan, Russia, June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Germany coach Joachim Löw expressed disappointment here Wednesday after the 2014 World Cup champions were eliminated from the 2018 tournament, though he acknowledged his team did not deserve to advance.

South Korea stunned Die Mannschaft 2-0 in the final Group F clash in Kazan, knocking the Germans out of the World Cup in the group stage for the first time since 1938.