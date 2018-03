Germany's head coach Joachim Low leads a training session of the German national soccer team at the Olympic stadium in Berlin, Germany, on March 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Germany's head coach Joachim Low leads a training session of the German national soccer team at the Olympic stadium in Berlin, Germany, on March 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Germany coach Joachim Low on Monday said members of the Brazil national team might be plotting revenge for their side's disastrous result as hosts of the 2014 World Cup, in which they fell to Germany 7-1 in the semifinals.

Defending champion Germany is set to host Brazil in a friendly match on Tuesday ahead of the 2018 World Cup, the first time the two teams are to face off since Brazil's historic defeat.