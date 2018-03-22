Germany coach Joachim Low on Thursday said his squad wanted to be successful in Russia and aimed to avoid experiments which could make it repeat Spain's experience in the 2014 Brazil World Cup, when the then-reigning champions took a tumble and were knocked out in the first round.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Friday's friendly against La Roja, Low said he knew Germany, the current world champion and Confederation Cup victor, was favored to win in Russia, but acknowledged that Spain would be strong competition as coach Julen Lopetegui had assembled top players from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.