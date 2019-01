Chile's Sebastian Pavez (R) in action against Norway's Henrik Jakobsen (L) during the IHF Men's Handball World Championship match between Norway and Chile in Herning, Denmark, 15 January 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Uwe Gensheimer of Germany tries to score during the match between Germany and France at the IHF Men's Handball World Championship in Berlin, Germany, 15 January 2019. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Julio Baumann of Chile against Magnus Abelvik Roed of Norway during the men's IHF Handball World Championship Group C match between Norway and Chile in Herning, Denmark, 15 January 2019. EPA-EFE/Henning Bagger DENMARK OUT

Luka Karabatic of France of France during the match between Germany and France at the IHF Men's Handball World Championship in Berlin, Germany, 15 January 2019. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

The Danish players celebrate their victory in the men's IHF Handball World Championship Group C match between Austria and Denmark in Herning, Denmark, 15 January 2019. EPA-EFE/Henning Bagger DENMARK OUT

Austria's Daniel Dicker (R) in action against Denmark's Henrik Mollgaard Jensen (L) during the IHF Men's Handball World Championship match between Austria and Denmark in Herning, Denmark, 15 January 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

The teams of Germany, Denmark, France and Norway on Tuesday became the first to qualify for the second phase of the World Men's Handball Championship 2019, held in Germany and Denmark, on a day when Brazil took a big step towards the next round after defeating Russia 23-25.

"Russia tends to have a lot of problems with Brazil's defense," Spanish coach Jordi Ribera, who led the South American team for many years, said before the start of the match.