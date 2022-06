Wales' Brennan Johnson (No. 20) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against Belgium during the UEFA Nations League match in Cardiff on 11 June 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL .

The Netherlands's Denzel Dumfries (L) in action against Nicola Zalewski of Poland during the UEFA Nations League match in Rotterdam on 11 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Leszek Szymanski POLAND OUT

Poland's Piotr Zielinski (No. 20 in white) tries to get past two Dutch players during the UEFA Nations League match in Rotterdam on 11 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Leszek Szymanski POLAND OUT

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer makes a save against Hungary during the UEFA Nations League match in Budapest on 11 June 2022. EFE/EPA/TAMAS KOVACS HUNGARY OUT

Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai (in red) battles Jonas Hofmann of Germany during the UEFA Nations League match in Budapest on 11 June 2022. EFE/EPA/TAMAS KOVACS HUNGARY OUT

England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale saves a shot from Italy's Matteo Pessina (No. 12) during the UEFA Nations League match in Wolverhampton, England, on 11 June 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDREW YATES

England's Harry Kane (R) is challenged by Federico Dimarco of Italy during the UEFA Nations League match in Wolverhampton, England, on 11 June 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDREW YATES

England and Italy deadlocked 0-0 Saturday, a result that leaves the Azzurri atop Group 3 in tier A of the Nations League, while Hungary stay second thanks to a 1-1 draw with Germany as both the Three Lions and Die Mannschaft remain in search of their first victory.

It was also a day of draws in Group 4, where the first-place Netherlands had to come from behind against Poland and Belgium gave up a late equalizer to Wales.