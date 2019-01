Eduardo Gurbindo Martinez of Spain (C) in action against Nikola Karabatic of France (L) and Luka Karabatic (R) of France during the main round group one match between France and Spain at the IHF Men's Handball World Championship in Cologne, Germany, 19 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Raul Entrerrios Rodriguez (L) and Alex Dujshebaev Dovichebaeva of Spain reacts after the main round group one match between France and Spain at the IHF Men's Handball World Championship in Cologne, Germany, 19 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Sweden's Simon Jeppsson (L) in action against Tunisia's Yousef Maaref (R) during the IHF Men's Handball World Championship match between Tunisia and Sweden in Herning, Denmark, 19 January 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Denmark's Anders Zachariassen (L) in action against Hungary's Marton Szekely (R) during the IHF Men's Handball World Championship match between Denmark and Hungary in Herning, Denmark, 19 January 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Andreas Wolff of Germany (R) saves the ball during the main round group one match between Germany and Iceland at the IHF Men's Handball World Championship in Cologne, Germany, 19 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Olafur Gustafsson of Iceland (L) in action against Paul Drux (C) of Germany during the main round group one match between Germany and Iceland at the IHF Men's Handball World Championship in Cologne, Germany, 19 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Gisli Thorgeir Kristjansson of Iceland (L) in action against Fabian Wiede of Germany (R) during the main round group one match between Germany and Iceland at the IHF Men's Handball World Championship in Cologne, Germany, 19 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Cologne, Germany, Jan 19 (efe-epa) - The teams of Germany and France in Group I and Denmark and Sweden in Group II took another step towards reaching the semifinals of the Men's handball World Championship on Saturday, after each starting the second phase of the tournament with victories.

Big wins such as Sweden, who beat Tunisia 23-35, and tighter ones such as the French team, who beat the Spanish team 33-30, who now practically have to say goodbye to the fight for the medals.