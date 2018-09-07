Germany and World Cup winners France battled to a 0-0 draw here Thursday in the opening UEFA Nations League match for both teams.
Both teams were cautious in the early going in front of 67,000 spectators at Munich's Allianz Arena.
France's Olivier Giroud (No. 9 in blue) heads the ball toward the German goal during a UEFA Nations League match on Thursday, Sept. 6, in Munich, Germany. EFE-EPA/Lukas Barth-Tuttas
France goalkeeper Alphonse Areola (in yellow) prepares to turn aside a shot by Germany's Timo Werner (C) during a UEFA Nations League match on Thursday, Sept. 6, in Munich, Germany. EFE-EPA/Ronald Wittek
Germany's Marco Reus (R) vies for the ball with Paul Pogba of France during a UEFA Nations League match on Thursday, Sept. 6, in Munich, Germany. EFE-EPA/Lukas Barth-Tuttas
