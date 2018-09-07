Germany's Marco Reus (R) vies for the ball with Paul Pogba of France during a UEFA Nations League match on Thursday, Sept. 6, in Munich, Germany. EFE-EPA/Lukas Barth-Tuttas

France goalkeeper Alphonse Areola (in yellow) prepares to turn aside a shot by Germany's Timo Werner (C) during a UEFA Nations League match on Thursday, Sept. 6, in Munich, Germany. EFE-EPA/Ronald Wittek

France's Olivier Giroud (No. 9 in blue) heads the ball toward the German goal during a UEFA Nations League match on Thursday, Sept. 6, in Munich, Germany. EFE-EPA/Lukas Barth-Tuttas

Germany and World Cup winners France battled to a 0-0 draw here Thursday in the opening UEFA Nations League match for both teams.

Both teams were cautious in the early going in front of 67,000 spectators at Munich's Allianz Arena.