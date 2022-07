Germany's Felicitas Rauch (R) and Denmark's Ianni Thomsen vie for the ball during the e UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group B match in London on 8 July 2022. EFE/EPA/VINCENT MIGNOTT

Germany's Alexandra Popp (R) battles Stine Pedersen of Denmark during the Group B UEFA Women's EURO 2022 match in London on 8 July 2022. EFE/EPA/VINCENT MIGNOTT

Germany's Lea Schüller (2nd R) celebrates after scoring against Denmark during the Group B UEFA Women's EURO 2022 match in London on 8 July 2022. EFE/EPA/VINCENT MIGNOTT

Germany's Lena Lattwein (3rd L) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Denmark during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 match in London on 8 July 2022. EFE/EPA/VINCENT MIGNOTT

Germany embarked on their quest for a record ninth Women's Euro title Friday by inflicting a 4-0 drubbing on Denmark.

With the result, the Germans claimed first place in Group B of Women's Euro 2022 England by virtue of better goal difference than Spain, who beat Finland 4-1 hours earlier.