Iceland supporters during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification match between Iceland and Kosovo in Reykjavik, Iceland, Oct 9, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /BIRGIR THOR HARDARSON

Fans pose with FIFA World Cup 2018 mascot Zabivaka as they arrive for the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 semi final match between Germany and Mexico at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, June 29, 2017. EFE-EPA (FILE) /SERGEI ILNITSKY

Iceland players do the 'Huh' with supporters after the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification match between Iceland and Kosovo in Reykjavik, Iceland, Oct 9, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /BIRGIR THOR HARDARSON

Germany's team celebrates after the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between Germany and Azerbaijan in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Oct 8, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE) /RONALD WITTEK

Group A to Group D displayed during the Final Draw of the FIFA World Cup 2018 at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, Dec 1, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE) /SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Germany on Thursday continued to lead the 2018 FIFA global ranking of national soccer teams as pundits worldwide remained surprised at Iceland's rising star, after it became the smallest nation in history to qualify for a World Cup.

In this month's ranking, Iceland climbed two places and ascended to the 18th position, its best rank to date.