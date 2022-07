Germany celebrate their victory over Austria in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarterfinal in London on 21 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Neil Hall

Austria's Marina Georgieva (No. 2) in action against Germany during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarterfinal in London on 21 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Neil Hall

Germany's Alexandra Popp celebrates with teammate Jule Brand after scoring against Austria during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarterfinal in London on 21 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Neil Hall

Eight-time Women's Euro champions Germany bested Austria 2-0 Thursday to advance to the semifinals for the 10th time, but the game was more competitive than the score would indicate.

The Austrians were denied by the post on three occasions and Germany - who saw two of their shots bounce off the woodwork, had to wait until the final minute of regulation for a second goal.