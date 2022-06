Belgium's Michy Batshuayi (L) celebrates after scoring againstg Belgium during the UEFA Nations League match in Warsaw on 14 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Andrzej Lange POLAND OUT

Poland's Robert Lewandowski (in white) in action against Jan Vertonghen of Belgium during the UEFA Nations League match in Warsaw on 14 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Andrzej Lange POLAND OUT

The Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong (L) tries to elude Harry Wilson of Wales during the UEFA Nations League match in Rotterdam on 14 June 2022. EFE/EPA/MAURICE VAN STEEN

The Netherlands' Vincent Janssen (L) battles Ben Davies of Wales during the UEFA Nations League match in Rotterdam on 14 June 2022. EFE/EPA/MAURICE VAN STEEN

England's John Stones is sent following his second yellow card during the UEFA Nations League match against Hungary in Wolverhampton, England, on 14 June 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDREW YATES

Hungary's Roland Sallai celebrates after scoring against England during the UEFA Nations League match in Wolverhampton, England, on 14 June 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDREW YATES

Italy's Giorgio Scalvini (L) in action against Germany's Leroy Sane during the UEFA Nations League match in Mönchengladbach, Germany, on 14 June 2022. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (in red) concedes a goal to Germany's Timo Werner (in white) during the UEFA Nations League match in Mönchengladbach, Germany, on 14 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Friedemann Vogel

Germany beat Italy 5-2 on Tuesday to go second in Nations League Group A3 behind surprising Hungary, who pounded last-place England 4-0, the worst home defeat for the Three Lions since 1926.

In Group 4 of League A, the top tier of the competition, the Netherlands edged Wales 3-2 and are 3 points clear of second-place Belgium, who got past Poland 1-0.