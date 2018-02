Franz-Josef Rehrl of Austria in action during the Ski Jumping portion of the Nordic Combined Individual Normal Hill / 10 km competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

(L-R) Lukas Klapfer of Austria (bronze), Eric Frenzel of Germany (gold) and Akito Watabe of Japan (silver) after the Cross Country portion of the Nordic Combined Individual Normal Hill / 10 km competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Eric Frenzel of Germany celebrates after winning the gold medal during the Cross Country portion of the Nordic Combined Individual Normal Hill / 10 km competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Eric Frenzel of Germany celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the gold medal during the Cross Country portion of the Nordic Combined Individual Normal Hill / 10 km competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Germany's Eric Frenzel defended his Olympic title Wednesday after winning the gold medal in the Men's Nordic Combined at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

After placing fifth in the ski jumping portion, Frenzel came back during the 10 km cross country race to win his fourth Olympic medal of his career.