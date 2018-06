Germany's player Mario Gomez gives a interview prior a training session at Park Arena in Adler Sochi, Russia, June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

German player Mario Gomez gives an interview prior to a training session at Park Arena in Sochi, Russia, on June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

German forward Mario Gomez addresses the media during a training session in Sochi, Russia, on June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Germany's striker Mario Gomez on Thursday said that his team learned their lesson from its shocking 1-0 defeat against Mexico in their debut 2018 FIFA World Cup match.

Gomez spoke to the press before the defending champion's second practice ahead their Group F clash, against Sweden's national "Blagult" team, scheduled for Saturday.