Germany defender Mats Hummels will be fit to play in the team's final Group F match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against South Korea, but it remains to be seen if midfielder Sebastian Rudy can take the pitch, assistant coach Marcus Sorg said Monday.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Wednesday's game, Sorg said Hummels has recovered from a neck problem but that Rudy's participation was still in question after undergoing an operation to fix a broken nose he picked up in Germany's dramatic 2-1 win against Sweden on Saturday.