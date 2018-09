Andy Sullivan of England plays his approach shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the European Masters golf tournament in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Sept. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Maximilian Kieffer of Germany plays a shot during the first round of the Qatar Masters golf tournament at the Doha Golf Club in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NOUSAHD THEKKAYIL

Pelle Edberg of Sweden watches his approach shot during the first round of the European Masters golf tournament in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Sept. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

German golfing pro Maximilian Kieffer on Thursday put on a stellar performance to lead the Omega European Masters with 64 strokes after the first round.

The 28-year-old Kieffer, who has one title under his belt, hit seven birdies and just one bogey to top the rankings of the tournament held in Switzerland, which is part of the European Tour.