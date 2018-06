Germany head coach Joachim Löw (C) gives instructions during practice on Friday, June 15, in Moscow, ahead of the team's World Cup opener against Mexico.EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Germany's Toni Kroos (L) and Joshua Kimmich take part in practice on Friday, June 15, in Moscow, ahead of the team's World Cup opener against Mexico. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

German defender Joshua Kimmich said here Friday that he doesn't compare himself to the man who played his position on the Germany squad that won the 2014 World Cup, Philipp Lahm.

"I am 23 years old so I cannot match him. I lack the experience and I don't try to copy him. I want to be Joshua Kimmich and not Philipp Lahm 2.0," the incumbent right back for the Mannschaft told reporters in Moscow, where Germany are preparing for their 2018 World Cup opener against Mexico.