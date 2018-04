Germany's Tatjana Maria reacts during her first-round match against countrywoman Carina Witthoeft at the Miami Open in Key Biscayne, Florida, on March 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Top seed Tatjana Maria, of Germany, rolled to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Spain's Georgina Garcia Perez in her debut at the Copa Claro Colsanitas in Bogota.

In other action on Monday, Colombia's Maria Fernanda Herazo knocked off the Czech Republic's Tereza Martincova 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.