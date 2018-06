Germany forwards Thomas Müller (behind), Marco Reus (C) and sporting director Oliver Bierhoff, during the press conference after the training session in Sochi, Russia, June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Germany forward Thomas Müller during the press conference after the training session in Sochi, Russia, June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Müller: We must win both matches, all we want is success

Germany forward Thomas Muller, whose national team Die Mannschaft was on the wrong side of a surprise 0-1 defeat to Mexico in its 2018 FIFA World Cup debut in Russia, said Wednesday that the team must win its next two matches against Sweden and South Korea.

Muller was speaking in Sochi, where Die Mannschaft arrived on Tuesday night and held its first practice ahead of Saturday's showdown with Sweden's national Blagult team.