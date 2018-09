Max Kühner of Austria competes aboard Chardonnay during the second round of Jumping at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center, North Carolina, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erik S. Lesser

Pedro Veniss of Brazil competes aboard Quabri de I'lsle during the second round of Jumping at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center, North Carolina, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erik S. Lesser

Lorenzo de Luca of Italy competes aboard Irenice Horta during the second round of Jumping at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center, North Carolina, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erik S. Lesser

Simone Blum of Germany competes aboard DSP Alice during the team Jumping final at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center, North Carolina, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erik S. Lesser

Germany's Simone Blum leads the individual jumping competition heading into Sunday's final of the 2018 World Equestrian Games at Tryon, North Carolina, though she will have to keep up her performance to beat some of the world's best riders.

After Friday's team jumping final, the results of which count for the individual competition, Blum and her mare Alice lead the way with 2.47 penalty points.