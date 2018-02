Andreas Wellinger of Germany cries as he is hugged by Daniel Andre Tande of Norway after Wellinger won gold in the Men's Normal Hill Individual Ski Jumping competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Andreas Wellinger of Germany is hugged after winning gold in the Men's Normal Hill Individual Ski Jumping competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Andreas Wellinger of Germany in action during a trial jump before the Men's Normal Hill Individual Ski Jumping competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Germany's Andreas Wellinger captured gold here Saturday in the Winter Olympics' Men's Normal Hill Individual competition, beating out a pair of Norwegians - Johann Andre Forfang and Robert Johansson.

Wellinger garnered 259.3 points with jumps of 104.5 meters and 113.5 meters, 8.4 more points than silver-medalist Forfang and 9.6 more than Johannson, who took bronze.