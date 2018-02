Won Yunjong, Jun Junglin, Seo Youngwoo and Kim Donghyun of South Korea react after winning the silver medal in the Men's 4-man Bobsleigh competition at the Olympic Sliding Center during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Francesco Friedrich, Candy Bauer, Martin Grothkopp and Thorsten Margis of Germany react after winning the gold medal in the Men's 4-man Bobsleigh competition at the Olympic Sliding Center during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA/FILIP SINGER

Silver medalists Walther Nico, Kevin Kuske, Alexander Roediger and Eric Franke of Germany celebrate during the medal ceremony after the Men's 4-man Bobsleigh competition at the Olympic Sliding Center during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Germany took home the gold and silver medals in the four-man bobsleigh event on Sunday at the Alpensia Sliding Center in the Winter Olympics in South Korea's PyeongChang county.

South Korea also won silver in a tie with the second-placed German team.