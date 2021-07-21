Germany's Isabell Werth rides Weihegold Old to win the FEI Dressage event World Cup Final - Grand Prix during the Gothenburg Horse Show in the Scandinavium Arena in Gothenburg, Sweden, 05 April 2019. EPA/FILE/BJORN LARSSON ROSVALL

Germany, with 13 gold medals in Olympic Equestrian Dressage, is the favorite to climb to the top of the podium at Tokyo 2020 in this team competition that is to have its medals test on July 27.