Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia waves to the crowd after his win in the men's singles match between Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia and Alexander Zverev of Germany on day 7 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at Perth Arena in Perth, Australia, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH

Angelique Kerber (R) and Alexander Zverev of Germany react during their mixed doubles match against Daria Gavrilova and Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia on day 7 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at Perth Arena in Perth, Australia, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH

Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber on Friday led Germany to defeat the Australian team, to face Switzerland at the Hopman Cup final.

Former world No. 1 Kerber gave Germany the lead, defeating Daria Gavrilova 6-1, 6-2, while Thanasi Kokkinakis kept Australia alive with a 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 victory over Zverev.