Alexandra Popp, one of the stars of Women's Euro 2022, scored twice Wednesday to lead Germany 2-1 over France in their semifinal and set up a title showdown with tournament hosts England.

The Lionesses, in pursuit of their first Women's Euro crown, will face the eight-time cup winners on Sunday in front of a sellout crowd of 90,000 at London's Wembley Stadium.