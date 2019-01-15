Ludovic Fabregas of France (L) in action against Park Kwangsoon of South Korea during the IHF Men's Handball World Championship match between France and Korea in Berlin, Germany, 14 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Valentin Porte (C) of France in action against Kang Tan (2-R) of South Korea and Park Young Jun (R) of South Korea during the IHF Men's Handball World Championship match between France and Korea in Berlin, Germany, 14 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Alex Dujshebaev (L) of Spain in action against Kohei Narita of Japan during the IHF Men's Handball World Championship match between Spain and Japan in Munich, Germany, 14 January 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Ri Kyong Song of North Korea (R) in action against Nedim Remili of France during the IHF Men's Handball World Championship match between France and Korea in Berlin, Germany, 14 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Mahdi Alsalem (R) of Saudi Arabia in action against Nikolaj Oris Nielsen (C) of Denmark during the men's IHF Handball World Championship Group C match between Denmark and Saudi Arabia in Herning, Denmark, 14 January 2019. EPA-EFE/Henning Bagger DENMARK OUT

Steffen Weinhold of Germany (R) in action against Gleb Kalarash (L) of Russia during the IHF Men's Handball World Championship match between Russia and Germany in Berlin, Germany, 14 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

The teams of France, Spain, Denmark and Croatia continued their immaculate trajectory in the World Championship held in Germany and Denmark, after achieving on Monday their third consecutive victories in the championship, on a day when Germany could not get past a tie (22-22) against Russia.

A result that, although it does not endanger the Germans' qualification to the second phase of the tournament, could have consequences in the fight for access to the semifinals, as the teams take the points obtained in the first round to the second.