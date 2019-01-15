The teams of France, Spain, Denmark and Croatia continued their immaculate trajectory in the World Championship held in Germany and Denmark, after achieving on Monday their third consecutive victories in the championship, on a day when Germany could not get past a tie (22-22) against Russia.
A result that, although it does not endanger the Germans' qualification to the second phase of the tournament, could have consequences in the fight for access to the semifinals, as the teams take the points obtained in the first round to the second.