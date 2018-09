Peru's Luis Advincula (L) in action with Germany's Nico Schulz during the International Friendly soccer match between Germany and Peru in Sinsheim, Germany, 09 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Peru's Luis Advincula (R) scores the opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between Germany and Peru in Sinsheim, Germany, 09 September 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Germany's Nico Schulz (R) scores the 2-1 lead during the international friendly soccer match between Germany and Peru in Sinsheim, Germany, 09 September 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Germany's Nico Schulz (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 2-1 lead during the International Friendly soccer match between Germany and Peru in Sinsheim, Germany, 09 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Germany's Timo Werner (R) in action against Peru's goalkeeper Pedro Gallese (L) during the international friendly soccer match between Germany and Peru in Sinsheim, Germany, 09 September 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

The German national team on Sunday took advantage of Peru's defensive errors to win a match that started with a great goal by Peru's Luis Advincula, in a friendly played in Sinsheim, Germany.

The match was only the second time Germany and Peru have met in 48 years, the first time was in the 1970 World Cup, when Germany beat Peru 3-1 with a Gerd Mueller hat-trick.