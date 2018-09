Lia Freriks of the Netherlands rides Ready for Revolution during the Reining competition at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 12 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Toru Tamaoki of Japan rides Survivorman during the Reining competition of the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 12 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Severo Jurado Lopez of Spain reacts after competing aboard Deep Impact 3 during the team championship Grand Prix de Dressage at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 13 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Laura Graves of the US competes aboard Verdades during the team championship Grand Prix de Dressage at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 13 September 2018. The US won the team silver medal in the event. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Isabell Werth of Germany reacts after competing aboard Bella Rose during the team championship Grand Prix de Dressage at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 13 September 2018. Germany won the team gold medal in the event. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Members of the German dressage team celebrate winning the first place gold medal in the team championship Grand Prix de Dressage at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 13 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Sonke Rothenberger of Germany reacts after competing aboard Cosmo during the team championship Grand Prix de Dressage at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 13 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Therese Nilshagen of Sweden competes aboard Dante Weltino OLD during the team championship Grand Prix de Dressage at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 13 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

The German team on Thursday won the dressage competition at the 2018 World Equestrian Games held in the International Equestrian Center in Tryon, North Carolina, while Spain secured a place in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

On the second day of competition, the German team won with a total score of 242,950 points, followed by the US (233,136 points) and the United Kingdom (229,628 points), which has in its team Charlotte Dujardin, Olympic medalist in 2012 and 2016.