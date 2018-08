Getafe's Djene Dakoman (R) vies for the ball with Eibar's Pere Milla during a La Liga match on Friday, Aug. 24, in Getafe, Spain. EFE-EPA/Kiko Huesca

Getafe's Angel Rodriguez (No. 9) scores a goal against Eibar during a La Liga match at Alfonso Perez Coliseum in Getafe, Spain, on Friday, Aug. 24. EFE-EPA/Kiko Huesca

Getafe's Jorge Molina (in blue) sends the ball into the Eibar net as goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic (green) looks on helplessly during a La Liga match on Friday, Aug. 24, in Getafe, Spain. EFE-EPA/Kiko Huesca.

Angel Rodriguez and Jorge Molina, last season's attacking duo, led Getafe to a 2-0 victory here Friday over Eibar in the second round of the 2018-2019 La Liga.

While the hosts collected their first points of the season, Eibar absorbed a second loss for their worst-ever start to a La Liga campaign.