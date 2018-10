Getafe CF's striker Jorge Molina (2R) fights for the ball with Real Betis' Joel Bartra (R) during their Spanish Primera Division soccer match at Alfonso perez Coliseum in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

Getafe CF's French defender Dimitri Foulquier (C) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal against Real Betis during their Spanish Primera Division soccer match at Alfonso perez Coliseum in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

Getafe CF's French defender Dimitri Foulquier (R) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal against Real Betis during their Spanish Primera Division soccer match at Alfonso perez Coliseum in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

Real Betis was brought back to reality on Sunday by a 2-0 loss to Getafe in La Liga, just days after earning a 2-1 win over Milan in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Betis struggled to cope with Getafe's strong defense and aggressive attacks, and their posession-based strategy did not seem to be working out.