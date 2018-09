Getafe's Jorge Molina (R) in action against Sevilla's Simon Kjaer (L) during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla FC and Getafe CF in Sevilla, Spain, 16 September 2018. EFE-EPA/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL

Getafe CF's player Angel Rodriguez celebrates after scoring the 0-2 lead against Sevilla FC during their Liga Primera Division soccer match played at Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, in Sevilla, Spain, 16 September 2018. EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Getafe came to Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium on Sunday in fine style, downing the host squad 2-0 on two goals by Angel Rodriguez before the break and a winning attitude all the way through the match.

Although Sevilla was in possession of the ball for 70 percent of the match and fired 15 shots toward the goal, just three of them were on target and all were saved by Getafe goaltender David Soria.