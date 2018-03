Getafe's Vitorino "Antunes" Pacheco (l.) and Real Sociedad's Sergio Canales (r.) in action during the La Liga soccer match at Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, on March 17, 2018, which ended in a 2-0 victory for Getafe. EFE/EPA/Javier Etxezarreta

Getafe goalkeeper Vicente Guaita (r.) and Real Sociedad's Willian Jose (front) in action during the La Liga soccer match at Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, on March 17, 2018, which ended in a 2-0 victory for Getafe.EFE/EPA/Javier Etxezarreta

Getafe's Angel Rodriguez (r.) celebrates a goal during the La Liga soccer match at Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, on March 17, 2018, which ended in a 2-0 victory for Getafe. EFE/EPA/Javier Etxezarreta

At Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian, Getafe got a well deserved 2-1 win over the home team Real Sociedad, which seemed so ineffective that it only had the force to defend itself during the first half against a Madrid squad that left the Basque team and its coach, Eusebio Sacristan, to be the object of local fans' ire.

This was Getafe's only win away from home since last September.