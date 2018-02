Getafe's forward Amath Ndivae (C) from Senegal vies for the ball with Leganes' midfielder Omar Ramos (L) and defender Joseba Zaldua (R) during the Primera Division Liga match between Getafe FC and Leganes FC held at Coliseum stadium in Getafe, Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 04, 2018. EFE-EPA/Zipi

Getafe's forward Angel Luis Rodriguez (C) vies for the ball with Leganes' Argentine defender Ezequiel Matias (L) during the Primera Division Liga match held at Coliseum stadium in Getafe, Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 04, 2018. EFE-EPA/Zipi

Getafe's forward Angel Luis Rodriguez (L) vies for the ball with Leganes' Darko Brasnac (C) during the Spanish Primera Division match between Getafe FC and Leganes FC held at Coliseum stadium in Getafe, Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

Getafe on Sunday had a number of chances but failed to find the back of the net in their 0-0 home draw against Leganes in the 22nd round of La Liga.

After the snowy match at Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium, Getafe remains in the 10th position on goal difference with 29 points, tied with 11th-placed Leganes.