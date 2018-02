FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts during his team's Spanish First Division soccer match against Getafe CF at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho reacts during his team's Spanish First Division soccer match against Getafe CF at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

FC Barcelona's Yerry Mina (C-R) reacts during his team's Spanish First Division soccer match against Getafe CF at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Alejandro Garcia

Getafe on Sunday handed Barcelona its second consecutive league draw as they battled to a scoreless result, just days after Barça defeated Valencia 2-0 in the second leg of Spanish Cup semifinals.

As Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde expected, his players' efforts during last Thursday's cup game impacted negatively in their matchup with visiting Getafe, but they also suffered defensive woes.