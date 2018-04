Valencia's Dani Parejo (right) and Getafe's Amath Ndiaye go up for a ball during a La Liga match on Wednesday, April 18, at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain. EFE-EPA/Miguel Angel Polo

Getafe forward Loic Remy (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring the second of his two goals against Valencia in a La Liga match on Wednesday, April 18, at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain. EFE-EPA/Miguel Angel Polo

Valencia's Jeiso Murillo (right) executes an overhead kick against Getafe during a La Liga match on Wednesday, April 18, at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain. EFE-EPA/Miguel Angel Polo

Getafe took a 2-0 lead here Wednesday and withstood Valencia's late surge to win 2-1 and come away with all three points.

With Valencia's grip on fourth place in La Liga seemingly secure, coach Marcelino Garcia Toral made seven changes to the line-up that faced leaders Barcelona last weekend at Camp Nou.