Uruguayan midfielder Sebastian Cristoforo (L) poses next to Getafe's FC sports director, Nicolas Rodriguez (R), during his presentation as the club's new player in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Ramiro

Getafe's newly-signed Uruguayan midfielder Sebastian Cristoforo said on Tuesday that he is happy to return on loan to the Spanish league, where he previously played at Sevilla.

The 25-year-old midfielder was the last deal for the Azulones in this summer's transfer window.