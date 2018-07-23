Getafe's newly-signed goalkeeper David Soria said on Monday that he now aims to develop himself to be a starter with his new club.
The 25-year-old Spanish goalkeeper moved from Sevilla to Getafe for the next four seasons.
Spanish goalkeeper David Soria during his presentation as a new player for Getafe, in Madrid, Spain, on July 23, 2018. EPA/EFE/David Ramiro
