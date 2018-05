Malaga's forward Diego Rolan (R) and Getafe's midfielder Gaku Shibasaki (L) vie for the ball during the Spanish First Division soccer match held between Getafe and Malaga at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, Spain, May 19, 2018. EFE/ Daniel Perez

Malaga's forward Maxime Lestienne (L) and Getafe's defender Vitorino Antunes (R) vie for the ball during the Spanish First Division soccer match held between Getafe and Malaga at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, Spain, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Perez

Getafe's forward Loic Remy (R) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish First Division soccer match held between Getafe and Malaga at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, Spain, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Daniel Perez

Getafe on Saturday defeated Malaga 1-0, spoiling the team's farewell to La Liga, as it had already been relegated.

Amid fans' protests against Malaga chairman Abdullah Al-Thani, the game kicked off slowly with many changes to both teams' starting lineups.