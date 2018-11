Huesca's Jorge Miramon (R) vies for the ball with Getafe's Djene Dakoman (L) during the Spanish La Liga match between Huesca and Getafe at El Alcoraz stadium in Huesca, Spain, 04 November 2018. EFE-EPA/Javier Blasco

Getafe's Jorge Molina (c) fights for the ball with Huesca's Jorge Pulido (l) during their teams' La Liga match in Huesca, Spain, on Nov. 4, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Javier Blasco

Getafe's Jorge Molina celebrates his goal against Huesca during their team's match in Huesca, Spain, on Nov. 4, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Javier Blasco

A last-gasp goal by Jorge Molina in the 91st minute was the key to Getafe's avoiding a loss to Huesca in their 1-1 La Liga match at El Alcoraz stadium before some 6,400 spectators on Sunday.

Although it took the home squad until the 50th minute to get on the board on a shot by Xabi Etxeita, Huesca was unable to cement the advantage and saw its expected victory snatched away in the final seconds of play.