Getafe's defender Juan Cala (C) celebrates after scoring against Malaga during their La Liga match played at Coliseo Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, Spain, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Getafe's Japanese midfielder Gaku Shibasaki (L) tries to score against goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez (R) of Malaga during their La Liga match played at Coliseo Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, Spain, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Getafe's midfielder Angel Rodriguez (L) fights for the ball with Ignasi Miquel (R) of Malaga during their La Liga match played at Coliseo Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, Spain, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Getafe's French midfielder Faycal Fajr (C) vies for the ball with Malaga's midfielder Keko Gontán (L), during their La Liga match played at Coliseo Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, Spain, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN