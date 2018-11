New Zealand's players celebrate their victory during their U-17 Women's World Cup soccer match between the national soccer teams of Uruguay and New Zealand at Charrua stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 16 November 2018. EPA-EFE/FEDERICO ANFITTI

Uruguay'sPilar Gonzalez (L) vies for the ball with New Zealand Kelli Brown during their U-17 Women's World Cup soccer match between the national soccer teams of Uruguay and New Zealand at Charrua stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 16 November 2018. EPA-EFE/FEDERICO ANFITTI

Brazil's Isabela vies for the ball with Mexico's Silvana Flores (R) during their U-17 Women's World Cup soccer match between the national soccer teams of Brazil and Mexico, in Maldonado, Uruguay, 16 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Dante Fernandez

Ghana's players celebrate their victory during the Women's Under 17 World Cup match of the A group between the national soccer teams of Ghana and Finland, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 16 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Ghana's Nina Norshie (R) vies for the ball against Dana Leskinen (L) of Finland during the Women's Under 17 World Cup match of the A group between the national soccer teams of Ghana and Finland, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 16 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Brazil's Isabela (R) vies for the ball with Mexico's Nicole Perez (L) during their U-17 Women's World Cup soccer match between the national soccer teams of Brazil and Mexico, in Maldonado, Uruguay, 16 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Dante Fernandez

Montevideo, Nov 16 (efe-epa) Ghana and New Zealand imposed their authority on Friday by defeating Finland and Uruguay, respectively, and advanced to the quarterfinals of the U-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay.

The offensive by the African women, who won 1-3, was led by players Millot Pokuaa, Mukarama Abdulai and Grace Animah, who scored in the 6th, 13th and 86th minutes, while Jenni Kantanen scored in the 75th minute for the Finns.