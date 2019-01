The Argentine coach of the Atletico de Madrid and father of Gianluca Simeone, Diego Pablo Simeone (r) training at Cerro del Espino, Majadahonda in Madrid on Jan. 3, 2019. EPA- EFE FILE/Fernando Alvarado

Gianluca Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego "El Cholo" Simeone, has parted ways with Chile's Union La Calera and signed with Superliga Argentina club Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata.

"Gianluca Simeone is the new player of the First-Division club. He signed a contract with our organization until June 2021," the Buenos Aires-based club said in a Twitter post on Monday.