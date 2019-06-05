Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon during the italian Serie A soccer match Juventus FC vs Atalanta BC at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREA DI MARCO

Paris Saint-Germain's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon reacts during the UEFA Champions League Group C soccer match between Red Star Belgrade and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Belgrade, Serbia, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SRDJAN SUKI

Paris Saint-Germain announced Wednesday it will be parting company with veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

The decision was made after long talks between both parties, according to an online statement published by the French club.