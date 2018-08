Stoke City's Gianelli Imbula (L) and Joe Allen (R) in action with Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum (C) during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Stoke held at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, Dec. 27, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Stoke City's Belgian midfielder Giannelli Imbula has joined Spanish Rayo Vallecano on a one-year loan, both clubs announced on Thursday.

The 25-year-old made it through the youth ranks at Paris Saint Germain and then Guingamp, which gave him the opportunity to make his Ligue 1 debut.