Milwaukee Bucks forward DJ Wilson (R) reacts as he falls to the floor next to his teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (L) as Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (C) scores during their NBA game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky of the Czech Republic (L) drives around Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon (R) during their NBA game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (L) drives around Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (R) during their NBA game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (C) shoots between Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky of the Czech Republic (R) and Washington Wizards forward Jeff Green (L) during their NBA game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Greek power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was the highest scorer with 43 points for the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday as they beat the Washington Wizards 148-129 for their fifth consecutive victory.

The Bucks improved their record to 40-13 with their ninth win in the last 10 matches and consolidated their position on top of the Eastern Conference standings.